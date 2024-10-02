DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Stabolut Decentralised Yield-Generating Stablecoin

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Stabolut Decentralised Yield-Generating Stablecoin 02-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Advisory Services Agreement with Stabolut Decentralised Yield-Generating Stablecoin London, UK, 2 October 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stabolut Limited ("Stabolut"), a decentralised, crypto-backed, and yield-generating stablecoin venture to provide strategic advisory services in support of Stabolut's forthcoming stablecoin and governance token launch slated for launch in Q4 2024. Key Highlights: -- Strategic Advisory Role: Coinsilium will provide strategic guidance and expertise in tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning to support Stabolut's go-to-market strategy. -- Rapidly Growing Stablecoin Market: The global stablecoin market is currently valued at USD172 billion* and forecast to grow to USD16 trillion by 2030. -- Crypto-Backed Stablecoin: Stabolut's stablecoin is backed by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, providing enhanced decentralisation and independence from traditional financial systems. -- Partnership Leverage: Stabolut has also partnered with Yellow Capital and Dextools to accelerate its go-to-market strategy. * https://coinmarketcap.com/view/stablecoin/ About Stabolut: Stabolut is a decentralised stablecoin platform that offers a unique crypto-backed, yield-generating stablecoin. Unlike traditional stablecoins that rely on fiat reserves held by banks, Stabolut's stablecoin is backed by major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. This crypto-collateralisation not only supports its stability but also eliminates the reliance on traditional financial institutions, making the stablecoin more transparent, secure, and resilient to centralisation risks such as frozen funds or regulatory interventions. The stablecoin maintains its peg to the US dollar through a delta-neutral derivatives strategy, providing users with a stable, decentralised alternative to traditional fiat-backed stablecoins like USDC and USDT. Stabolut's offering includes a comprehensive ecosystem of financial services, including private, instant money transfers, payment products, and seamless peer-to-peer transactions. With a mission to lead the future of decentralised finance (DeFi), Stabolut is focused on delivering financial solutions that preserve user privacy while ensuring transparency and security. The company's founding team comprises experienced entrepreneurs with a track record of successful exits in the tech and crypto sectors, bringing strong leadership and market credibility to the venture. Stabolut will also leverage its key partnerships with Dextools and Yellow Capital in respect of community building and market making services. Dextools is a leading platform for cryptocurrency traders with over 20m monthly users and provides a comprehensive set of tools and analytics specifically for decentralised finance (DeFi) markets. Yellow Capital is a leading venture capital and crypto market maker firm focused on supporting crypto projects. Strategic Advisory Services: Under the terms of the advisory services agreement, Coinsilium will provide Stabolut with comprehensive strategic guidance and support in the areas of tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning. This collaboration is designed to enhance Stabolut's ability to deliver a next-generation stablecoin to a rapidly growing market. Coinsilium brings a wealth of industry expertise and a broad network of institutional partners and service providers, all of which will be invaluable in the early stages of Stabolut's development and launch. Coinsilium's proven track record in supporting innovative blockchain projects will help Stabolut capitalise on the projected growth of the stablecoin market, which is forecast to grow to USD USD16 trillion by 2030. Leadership Comments: Eneko Knorr, Co-Founder and CEO of Stabolut, commented: "We are thrilled to benefit from Coinsilium's expert advisory services as we work to introduce a new standard in the stablecoin sector. Their strategic guidance will be crucial as we continue our mission to deliver a yield-generating, decentralised stablecoin that offers transparency and operates independently of the traditional banking system." Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of Coinsilium, commented: "Stabolut brings an innovative solution to the stablecoin market, addressing key challenges such as centralisation and lack of transparency. We are most excited to collaborate with their talented team and to support their efforts in reshaping the future of decentralised finance." Stabolut is on track to launch its platform, with the Token Generating Event (TGE) slated for Q4 2024. We are confident that our partnership, along with other key collaborations with Dextool.io and Yellow Capital, will provide robust support, helping to establish a strong market presence and drive significant user adoption" The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Stabolut

Stabolut is a decentralised, crypto-backed stablecoin venture that offers a yield-generating and privacy-preserving financial solution. By utilising delta-neutral derivatives, Stabolut's stablecoin is securely pegged to the US dollar, backed by major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Operating independently of traditional banking institutions, Stabolut aims to provide a secure, transparent, and freeze-resilient stablecoin that addresses the limitations of centralised financial systems. Designed for individuals and institutions alike, Stabolut is committed to reshaping the stablecoin landscape and empowering users with true financial sovereignty.

For more information, visit: www.stabolut.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 350285 EQS News ID: 1999891 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1999891&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)