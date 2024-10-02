Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
02.10.24
08:09 Uhr
4,040 Euro
-0,200
-4,72 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0354,10508:46
Dow Jones News
02.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 01 October 2024, it purchased 
a total of 229,975 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. 
Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme 
announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 01/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   229,975 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.06 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):          4.15 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.0983

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,393,907 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,393,907 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
193              4.1500         10:08:26         1J4X9S34C        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4               4.1500         10:08:26         1J4X9S34D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
583              4.1500         10:08:26         1J4X9S34E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
18              4.1500         10:08:26         1J4X9S34F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
58              4.1500         10:08:26         1J4X9S34G        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4               4.1500         10:08:26         1J4X9S34H        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,454             4.1500         10:08:26         1J4X9S34I        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
937              4.1400         10:19:22         1J4X9S3DU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
804              4.1400         10:19:22         1J4X9S3DT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
22              4.1400         10:19:22         1J4X9S3DV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,000             4.1400         10:19:22         1J4X9S3DW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3               4.1400         10:19:22         1J4X9S3DX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.1250         10:19:22         1J4X9S3E9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
634              4.1150         10:19:22         1J4X9S3E7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
340              4.1150         10:19:22         1J4X9S3E8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
635              4.1250         10:19:22         1J4X9S3EA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
22              4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,604             4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
126              4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B2        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,084             4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
116              4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
46              4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
21              4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,544             4.1050         11:04:56         1J4X9S4B9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
244              4.1350         11:21:10         1J4X9S4LD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
201              4.1350         11:21:17         1J4X9S4LF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
244              4.1350         11:21:23         1J4X9S4LK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
43              4.1350         11:21:23         1J4X9S4LJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
488              4.1350         11:21:23         1J4X9S4LL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,150             4.1400         11:35:00         1J4X9S4VU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
34              4.1400         11:35:00         1J4X9S4VV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,118             4.1400         11:35:00         1J4X9S4VW        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,784             4.1400         11:35:00         1J4X9S4VX        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
