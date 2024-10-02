DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Tuesday, 01 October 2024, it purchased a total of 229,975 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 01/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 229,975 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.06 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.15 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.0983

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,393,907 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,393,907 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 193 4.1500 10:08:26 1J4X9S34C Euronext Dublin 4 4.1500 10:08:26 1J4X9S34D Euronext Dublin 583 4.1500 10:08:26 1J4X9S34E Euronext Dublin 18 4.1500 10:08:26 1J4X9S34F Euronext Dublin 58 4.1500 10:08:26 1J4X9S34G Euronext Dublin 4 4.1500 10:08:26 1J4X9S34H Euronext Dublin 1,454 4.1500 10:08:26 1J4X9S34I Euronext Dublin 937 4.1400 10:19:22 1J4X9S3DU Euronext Dublin 804 4.1400 10:19:22 1J4X9S3DT Euronext Dublin 22 4.1400 10:19:22 1J4X9S3DV Euronext Dublin 2,000 4.1400 10:19:22 1J4X9S3DW Euronext Dublin 3 4.1400 10:19:22 1J4X9S3DX Euronext Dublin 400 4.1250 10:19:22 1J4X9S3E9 Euronext Dublin 634 4.1150 10:19:22 1J4X9S3E7 Euronext Dublin 340 4.1150 10:19:22 1J4X9S3E8 Euronext Dublin 635 4.1250 10:19:22 1J4X9S3EA Euronext Dublin 22 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B0 Euronext Dublin 1,604 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B1 Euronext Dublin 126 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B2 Euronext Dublin 1,084 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B3 Euronext Dublin 116 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B4 Euronext Dublin 46 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B5 Euronext Dublin 21 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B6 Euronext Dublin 400 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B7 Euronext Dublin 400 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B8 Euronext Dublin 2,544 4.1050 11:04:56 1J4X9S4B9 Euronext Dublin 244 4.1350 11:21:10 1J4X9S4LD Euronext Dublin 201 4.1350 11:21:17 1J4X9S4LF Euronext Dublin 244 4.1350 11:21:23 1J4X9S4LK Euronext Dublin 43 4.1350 11:21:23 1J4X9S4LJ Euronext Dublin 488 4.1350 11:21:23 1J4X9S4LL Euronext Dublin 2,150 4.1400 11:35:00 1J4X9S4VU Euronext Dublin 34 4.1400 11:35:00 1J4X9S4VV Euronext Dublin 2,118 4.1400 11:35:00 1J4X9S4VW Euronext Dublin 3,784 4.1400 11:35:00 1J4X9S4VX Euronext

