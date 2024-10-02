

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 1-month high of 1.4909 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4931.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie advanced to 5-day highs of 1.3476 and 106.97 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.3490 and 106.41, respectively.



The loonie edged up to 0.9275 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9285.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.47 against the euro, 1.32 against the greenback, 109.00 against the yen and 0.90 against the aussie.



