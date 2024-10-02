Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
[02.10.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,153,600.00
|EUR
|0
|145,291,795.67
|9.5879
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|973,719.47
|96.5992
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,234,882.21
|108.4399
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|40,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,698,275.59
|115.8866
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|39,549.00
|GBP
|0
|4,461,716.21
|112.8149
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|42,191.00
|EUR
|12,000.0000
|4,551,881.16
|107.8875
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|18,589.00
|CHF
|0
|1,836,489.65
|98.7944
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000V6NHO66
|4,047,618.00
|EUR
|0
|41,408,425.78
|10.2303
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,501,463.00
|USD
|0
|16,688,337.17
|11.1147
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|579,970.00
|GBP
|0
|6,008,790.05
|10.3605
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|331,235.00
|USD
|43,009.0000
|3,648,774.68
|11.0157
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|409,172,309.24
|107.0978
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|GBP
|0
|6,384,931.78
|10.183
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|106,650.00
|EUR
|0
|1,134,237.91
|10.6351
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,409,910.00
|EUR
|0
|14,681,399.45
|10.413
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|293,984.17
|10.5032
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.10.24
|IE000061JZE2
|891,028.00
|USD
|0
|9,368,158.46
|10.5139
