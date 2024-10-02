DJ Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFL LN) Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Inflation Expectations 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.3487 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1848200 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 350342 EQS News ID: 2000213 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

