DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (ESDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Oct-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 01-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 69.8194 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2678573 CODE: ESDU LN ISIN: LU2059756598 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2059756598 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESDU LN Sequence No.: 350480 EQS News ID: 2000495 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 02, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)