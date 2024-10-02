Anzeige
02.10.2024
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 31 July 2024 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-global-equity-income-trust.html

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

2 October 2024


