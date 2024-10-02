nShift sets out three strategies to build loyalty with peak-season one-click wonders

Online retailers should seize the chance to turn Black-Friday bargain hunters into life-long customers, says nShift, the global leaders in multi-carrier delivery and experience management (DMXM) software. The vast majority (84%) would be happy to buy again from a retailer if they have a positive Black-Friday experience.1

In a new guide, "Turning Black Friday bargain hunters into life-long customers", nShift sets out how the delivery process is a crucial means of building loyalty. Some 58% of shoppers would be keen to buy from a retailer that delivers purchases efficiently.2 The guide also shows that to create sufficient capacity to deliver this experience, online retailers must make use of more than one carrier company.

To build loyalty with new Black-Friday and peak-season customers, the guide recommends four strategies:

Ensure reliable and high-quality deliveries retailer must hold carrier companies to account for any issues, delays or errors with the shipment. To do this effectively, retailers and warehouses require robust and easy-to-use data on carrier performance

retailer must hold carrier companies to account for any issues, delays or errors with the shipment. To do this effectively, retailers and warehouses require robust and easy-to-use data on carrier performance Master international deliveries 52% of shoppers look for products internationally. But issues around shipping remain the biggest barrier to retailers getting this right

52% of shoppers look for products internationally. But issues around shipping remain the biggest barrier to retailers getting this right Provide greater delivery choices to customers at checkout a good delivery experience is one where shoppers get to choose the shipping solution that suits them. This should include more sustainable choices and out-of-home delivery options

a good delivery experience is one where shoppers get to choose the shipping solution that suits them. This should include more sustainable choices and out-of-home delivery options Get the best value from deliveries for the business (and customers)retailers that shop around for the best delivery rates can cut delivery costs by over 30% without undermining the customer experience.3 That unlocks savings which can be passed on to customers, or fed through to the bottom line

Johan Hellman, VP Product and Carrier Management at nShift said, "During Black Friday, and peak season as a whole, it may be the draw of a deal that tempts consumers to buy from a retailer for the first time. But the majority are open to coming back for more, providing that they have a positive experience.

"With the right delivery and experience management solutions, online and multichannel retailers can keep peak-season shoppers coming back for more. By offering the right experience, they can convert one-click wonders to loyal customers. Delivering this experience means being able to scale up capacity and offer real choice. And this requires working with multiple carrier companies to manage deliveries."

nShift's delivery and experience management (DMXM) suite is a unique combination of enterprise-class delivery management, a library of 1000+ carriers, and customer-facing applications. It provides a joined-up, end-to-end experience from the checkout to the doorstep.

Download the full guide "Turning Black-Friday bargain hunters into life-long customers: three ways that a multi-carrier delivery experience can drive customer loyalty during peak season

