02.10.2024 11:00 Uhr
Bybit Web3 Announces Upcoming IDO for ZAP, the Community-driven Distribution Platform on Base

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced an upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for ZAP ($ZAP) on its Web3 platform.

ZAP: A Community-Driven Token Distribution Platform

ZAP stands out as the only platform that effectively bridges capital with community. Introducing innovative socialized and gamified mechanisms, ZAP leverages onchain data to democratize early-stage investing. This brings added value to both founders and investors while fostering long-term ecosystem participation.

ZAP envisions a future where token launches are more accessible, equitable, and decentralized. By addressing the limitations of existing models, ZAP introduces a merit-based system that rewards genuine community engagement and sustained commitment. The platform offers a suite of tools tailored to the needs of projects and investors alike, aiming to redefine the token launch experience and set a new benchmark for fairness and inclusivity in the space.

IDO Stages (All timings are in UTC)

  • Subscription Period: 2 Oct 2024, 10AM to 9 Oct 2024, 10AM
  • Spot Listing: 9 Oct 2024, 10AM
  • First Come First Serve Round (FCFS): 10 Oct 2024, 10AM

Token Details

  • Token: $ZAP
  • Total Allocated to Bybit IDO: 3,500,000 ZAP
  • Total Supply: 350,000,000 ZAP
  • Chain: Base

Eligibility Requirements

  • Users must hold a Bybit Cloud Wallet to participate in the IDO. Please ensure that there is enough gas fee for transactions.
  • Maximum number of winners: 1,500
For detailed information on the IDO process and eligibility requirements, please visit the Bybit Web3 page: https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/ido

Bybit / TheCryptoArk / BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3
Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 30 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit
Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 50 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
