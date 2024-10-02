Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
SolaX Power Announces 1.498 Billion USD Investment in Energy Storage and Smart Energy Facility

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolaX Power, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has unveiled a 1.498 billion USD investment to establish a cutting-edge research and manufacturing facility in Zhejiang Province. This project will focus on utility energy storage and integrated smart energy systems, reinforcing SolaX's commitment to advancing the global transition to cleaner energy.

SolaX Power LOGO
Driving the Energy Storage Revolution

As renewable energy expands, energy storage has become essential for a resilient and sustainable power grid. SolaX's facility aims to meet rising demand for efficient storage solutions that support both commercial and utility sectors. The ability to store and deploy energy when needed is more crucial than ever with increased reliance on solar and wind power.

By expanding its production capacity, SolaX is positioning itself as a leader in energy storage innovation. Its solutions will enhance grid stability and energy independence, key components in achieving global decarbonisation goals.

Investment in Innovation and Capacity

Of the 1.498 billion USD investment, 1.078 billion USD will go towards fixed assets, including R&D labs, testing centres, and high-tech manufacturing lines. These facilities will accelerate SolaX's innovation pipeline, bringing new technologies to market faster while improving efficiency and scalability.

This expansion signifies more than just increased production-it represents SolaX's dedication to pushing technological boundaries and delivering industry-leading products.

Building Smarter Energy Systems

In addition to storage, SolaX's new facility will focus on smart energy systems integrating solar power, storage, heating, and EV charging. Leveraging AI, IoT, and big data, SolaX aims to create systems that optimize energy usage in real-time, making energy management flexible and user-friendly.

These systems will play a key role in the future of decentralized energy management, empowering users to take control of their energy and reducing reliance on traditional grids.

Empowering a Greener, Smarter Future

At the core of this investment is SolaX Power's mission: to make energy smarter, greener, more affordable, and user-friendly. This new facility marks a significant milestone in SolaX's efforts to create next-generation energy solutions, setting the stage for a cleaner and more sustainable future. As the world moves towards carbon neutrality, SolaX will continue to lead the way in renewable energy and smart energy solutions, empowering consumers and businesses alike to embrace a more sustainable future.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310000/_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solax-power-announces-1-498-billion-usd-investment-in-energy-storage-and-smart-energy-facility-302262690.html

