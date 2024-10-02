Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 11:12 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name(s)

Melville Trimble

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

b)

LEI

2138004SR19RBRGX6T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£ 1.076114

Volume

160

d)

Currency

GBP

e)

Aggregated information

n/a (single transaction)

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-10-02

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary

pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk


