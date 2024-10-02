Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
(the "Company")
Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")
The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name(s)
Melville Trimble
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
b)
LEI
2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£ 1.076114
Volume
160
d)
Currency
GBP
e)
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-10-02
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Contact:
Link Company Matters Limited - Company Secretary
pmgr@linkgroup.co.uk