West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.: West Red Lake Gold Intercepts 44.17 g/t Au over 1.3m and 20.63 g/t Au over 0.5m at Upper 8 Target - Madsen Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. ("West Red Lake Gold" or "WRLG" or the "Company") (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report initial drill results from the Upper 8 Target ("Upper 8") from its 100% owned Madsen Property located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.



The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the Upper 8 target, which is a shallower geologic analog to the well known high-grade 8-Zone. The Upper 8 target is hosted within the same lithologic unit (Russet Lake Ultramafic) approximately 750m up-plunge from the main 8-Zone deposit (Figure 3). Its location in ultramafic rocks, its style of mineralization, and its exceptionally high grades make the 8 Zone geologically unique from the main Madsen deposit. The 8 Zone currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 87,700 ounces ("oz") grading 18 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), with an additional Inferred resource of 18,200 oz grading 14.6 g/t Au.

These are the first drill results announced from an ongoing 10,000m surface exploration drilling program designed to test a number of high-priority targets across the Madsen property (Figures 1 and 2). Details and target descriptions for this program were outlined in a previous news release dated August 10, 2024.

UPPER 8 HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole WRL24-002 Intersected 4.1m @ 14.20 g/t Au, from 354.8m to 358.9m, Including 1.3m @ 44.17 g/t Au, from 357.0m to 358.3m.

Hole WRL24-003 Intersected 1.85m @ 6.33 g/t Au, from 332.45m to 334.30m, Including 0.5m @ 20.63 g/t Au, from 333.8m to 334.3m.



Will Robinson, Vice President of Exploration, stated, "The initial results from Upper 8 drilling are quite encouraging and not only demonstrate proof-of-concept for our regional targeting model, but also reinforce our thesis that there is very real potential for discovery of another 8-Zone type deposit on our highly prospective Madsen property. The relatively shallow position of Upper 8 allows for us to drill this target effectively from surface with a high degree of accuracy. With two out of three of the initial holes drilled at Upper 8 returning high-grade gold mineralization where projected, we are planning to add a second drill in the coming weeks dedicated to drilling at Upper 8. The team is very excited to return to this area to continue defining and growing this shallower 8-Zone analog."

Plan maps and sections for the Upper 8 drilling outlined in this release are provided in Figures 1 through 4.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>1 g/t Au) from drilling at Upper 8 Target.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) WRL24-001 Upper 8 286.65 287.15 0.50 1.26 WRL24-002 Upper 8

333.41 337.41 4.00 1.66 Incl. 336.91 337.41 0.50 5.07 AND Upper 8 341.05 341.55 0.50 2.40 AND Upper 8 347.45 348.07 0.62 1.15 AND Upper 8 350.21 351.13 0.92 5.20 AND Upper 8

354.80 358.90 4.10 14.20 Incl. 357.00 358.30 1.30 44.17 WRL24-003 Upper 8

287.60 289.10 1.50 2.11 Incl. 288.10 288.60 0.50 4.28 AND Upper 8

332.45 334.30 1.85 6.33 Incl. 333.80 334.30 0.50 20.63

*The "From-To" intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be = 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip WRL24-001 Upper 8 434914 5646577 407 401.8 278 -56 WRL24-002 Upper 8 434914 5646577 407 500.2 289 -45 WRL24-003 Upper 8 434914 5646577 407 500.3 289 -49

DISCUSSION:

Drilling on the Upper 8 target is designed to test the projected, near-surface extension of the mineralized shear corridor that hosts the highly prospective 8-Zone. The Upper 8 target horizon was intercepted in only a few historic drill holes, which encountered a zone of strong shearing, alteration and quartz veining equivalent to 8-Zone style mineralization.

Recent drilling on the Upper 8 target by WRLG has shown that gold mineralization is similar in geological setting and style as the deeper 8-Zone deposit. Elevated gold at Upper 8 is shown to occur within deformed and recrystalized blue-grey quartz and quartz-sulphide veinlets. These veinlets are hosted within shear domains, which are easily recognizable by their locally intense deformation fabrics, and the presence of silica, biotite, potassium feldspar, and amphibole alteration.

The Upper 8 shear domain is hosted within the Russet Lake Ultramafic, which also hosts the 8-Zone deposit, and the angle of shear emplacement of Upper 8 is sympathetic to the structural orientation observed at 8-Zone. Recognition that the gold mineralization at the Upper 8 target is comprised of transposed quartz veinlets within a definable and recognizable shear corridor provides excellent opportunity for additional drilling and expansion potential.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web address: https://westredlakegold.com/october-1st-news-release-maps/





FIGURE 1. Regional Targeting Map for 2024 Surface Drilling Program at Madsen.





FIGURE 2. Regional Targeting Map for 2024 Surface Drilling Program at Madsen w/ Magnetics (RTP) Tilt Derivative Overlay.





FIGURE 3. Sectional View of Upper 8 Target relative to 8-Zone and Madsen deposits.[1] Note the similarity in orientation of the Upper 8 shear boundary relative to orientation on the 8-Zone - suggests potential for sub-parallel structures between 8-Zone and Upper 8.

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.





FIGURE 4. Upper 8 Target section view showing assay highlights for Holes WRL24-001 through -003 and interpreted Upper 8 shear boundary.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Exploration drilling completed on surface at the Madsen Mine consists of oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold ("VG"), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is 'cleaned' with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource's Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 10 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold or returning gold values > 30 g/t Au are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS's facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces ("Moz") of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report entitled "Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada", prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024 (the "Madsen Report"). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021 and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022 to the mine closure on October 24, 2022 as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.





