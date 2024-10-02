Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

02 October 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 01 October 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.941million Including current year income and expenses £51.201million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 268.45p Including current year income and expenses 269.82p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 268.01p Including current year income and expenses 269.26p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000