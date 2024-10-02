Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
2nd October 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 1stOctober 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
1st October 2024 51.91p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 51.89p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
2ndOctober 2024
