BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 1 October 2024 were:

670.95p Capital only

683.73p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 153,807 Ordinary shares on 1st October 2024, the Company has 88,946,448 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 14,263,416 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.