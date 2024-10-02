Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (FSE: 8TV) (the "Company" or "NetraMark") a generative AI software leader in clinical trial analytics, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto Ontario.

George Achilleos, CEO of NetraMark, will be delivering a corporate presentation, where he will provide key insights into NetraMark's AI-driven technology and its role in optimizing clinical trials. Furthermore, Mr. Achilleos will be participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Time: NetraMark Presentation 4:30pm, Location - Track 2

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

During the presentation, Mr. Achilleos will outline NetraMark's recent business advancements, in particular, highlighting NetraMark's ability to leverage a pharmaceutical company's clinical trial data readouts to identify subpopulations driving drug response, placebo response and adverse events. The presentation will also expand on how these findings inform subsequent trial strategies that have the potential to help protect clinical trial investments by improving the likelihood of successful clinical trials.

Presentation Details

The presentation will discuss the following pillars of the Company:

Proprietary and advanced commercial ready platform Technology built, gone through QA validation and is commercialized

Established high profile research collaborations with centers of excellence, such as the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), Boston University and the Ontario Brain Institute Developed a focused market entry strategy Therapeutic core focus areas - Central Nervous System (CNS) and Oncology Established a beachhead client (Nasdaq listed BioPharma company with a $10B+ USD market cap and a large late phase drug pipeline) that has signed 4 contracts 129+ companies in sales pipeline and over 30 potential channel partners in the partner pipeline Favorable financial drivers Gross margin profile of 90%+ Low fixed monthly burn

George Achilleos, CEO of NetraMark, commented, "We are delighted to be participating in the Cantech Letter Conference as it's an excellent platform to strengthen our connections within the capital markets. We hope to enhance our visibility, showcase our achievements, and increase our profile among the investor communities."

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the objectives of the Company and its technology, their addressable market, the capabilities of the technology to enhance clinical trials, product design, market access and tailor treatment prescription to individual patient characteristics, needs, and preferences, and the potential value of our technology to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to drive efficiency, productivity, and growth, the number of companies in sales pipelines and potential channel partners, and contract backlog which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend",

"anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2023. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

