San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - 5X.Co, a pioneering force in data solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its all-in-one data platform, designed to make data preparation for data analytics & AI seamless and straightforward. With a mission to make data simple, 5X addresses the complexities and fragmentation of the data industry, offering businesses an all-in-one solution that is incredibly easy to use. The 5X platform supports traditional data analytics use cases like BI and reporting, but also increasingly provides the foundation for Al.

The data industry is highly fragmented, with over 500 vendors across more than 15 categories, making getting started a complex and daunting task.

"The analogy we use is that data vendors are selling car parts. Imagine walking into a Honda dealership, and instead of selling you a Civic, they sold you an engine, and you had to build your own car. Companies no longer care about buying and integrating multiple vendors. In today's world they want a cost effective solution that works out of the box. That's exactly what 5X is," explains Tarush Aggarwal, CEO of 5X.

As a company that's always been at the forefront of data innovation, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance how businesses handle data, 5X's all-in-one data platform will revolutionize the way companies approach data analytics & AI

Key Features of the 5X Data Readiness Platform

Ingestion: Supports over 500 pre-built connectors and custom connector development in days.

Supports over 500 pre-built connectors and custom connector development in days. Modeling and Orchestration: Offering enterprise-grade modeling and orchestration with support for SQL and Python.

Offering enterprise-grade modeling and orchestration with support for SQL and Python. Warehouse: Day 1 support for Snowflake, Redshift, Big Query, and Microsoft Fabric. 5X provides a data warehouse for those customers who don't already have one.

Day 1 support for Snowflake, Redshift, Big Query, and Microsoft Fabric. 5X provides a data warehouse for those customers who don't already have one. BI: Integrates with all of the usual suspects like Power BI, Sigma, Apache Superset, Tableau and Looker depending on a companies use case and requirements

5X offers comprehensive support across the entire platform, complemented by full-service data consultancy. This unique combination makes them one of a kind and ensures businesses not only have the tools they need but also the services & implementation to truly run "Data-as-a-service".

Getting Started

5X recently launched the Jumpstart program where they can build an end to end business use case for a prospect in just 48 hours for FREE.

"It's one thing to do a demo of a platform but it's something completely different to experience it with your own data. This is something only 5X can do" explains Tarush Aggarwal, CEO of 5X.

About 5X Co

5X Co is dedicated to making data simple for everyone. The company's innovative platforms address the most pressing data engineering challenges, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data.

Founded in 2020, 5X Co has rapidly grown to a robust team of over 60 professionals, with a presence in the USA, Singapore, UK, and India. Last year the company secured seed funding from Flybridge Capital and is backed by influential figures in the data space, including Olivier Pomel, CEO of Datadog; Max Beauchemin, creator of Airflow and CEO of Preset; and Benn Stancil, Co-founder of Mode.

LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/datawith5x/

G2: https://www.g2.com/products/5x/reviews

CEO: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tarushaggarwal/

