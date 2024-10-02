Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

2 October 2024

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan grant of options

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ruaridh Hook

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

Grant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £4.42 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2027.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

Total

GBP 4.42

1,259

GBP 5,564.78

d)

Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction

Price

Volume

Total

e)

Date of transaction

30 September 2024

f)

Place of transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name and contact number for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk


© 2024 PR Newswire
