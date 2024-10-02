Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
2 October 2024
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove 2017 Sharesave Plan grant of options
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ruaridh Hook
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
Grant of an option over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £4.42 under the Rightmove 2017 ShareSave Plan. The option is exercisable for six months from 1 November 2027.
c)
Prices and volumes
Price
Volume
Total
GBP 4.42
1,259
GBP 5,564.78
d)
Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
Price
Volume
Total
e)
Date of transaction
30 September 2024
f)
Place of transaction
Outside a trading venue
Name and contact number for enquiries:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk