02.10.2024 15:22 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB

With effect from October 02, 2024, the unit rights in Tangiamo Touch Technology
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including October 11, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   TANGI UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022759148              
Order book ID:  359737                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 02, 2024, the paid subscription units in Tangiamo
Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including November 08, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   TANGI BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022759155              
Order book ID:  359736                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
