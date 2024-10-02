Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB

With effect from October 02, 2024, the unit rights in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 11, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: TANGI UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022759148 Order book ID: 359737 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from October 02, 2024, the paid subscription units in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including November 08, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: TANGI BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022759155 Order book ID: 359736 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB