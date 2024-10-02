Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 15:42 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Clearway Energy A Class

7.4%

Greencoat UK Wind

7.3%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

6.2%

Drax Group

5.6%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

5.5%

Grenergy Renovables

5.5%

Bonheur

5.1%

Cadeler

5.0%

RWE

4.4%

SSE

4.2%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.9%

National Grid

3.6%

AES

3.5%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

3.0%

Northland Power

2.7%

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund

2.7%

Enefit Green

2.2%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

1.7%

Cloudberry Clean Energy

1.7%

Greencoat Renewable

1.7%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

1.6%

US Solar Fund

1.5%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

1.5%

Harmony Energy Income Trust

1.4%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.3%

MPC Energy Solutions

1.1%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

1.1%

7C Solarparken

0.9%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.7%

Serena Energia

0.7%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc

0.7%

Boralex

0.6%

Atrato Onsite Energy

0.6%

Innergex Renewable

0.4%

Fastned

0.4%

Clean Energy Fuels

0.2%

Fusion Fuel Green

0.1%

Fusion Fuel Green Warrants

0.0%

Cash/Net Current Assets

2.2%

At close of business on 30 September 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

38.5%

Renewable energy developers

29.0%

Renewable focused utilities

7.7%

Energy storage

5.0%

Biomass generation and production

5.6%

Electricity networks

3.6%

Renewable technology and service

5.1%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

2.6%

Renewable Fuels and Charging

0.6%

Cash/Net Current Assets

2.2%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

31.3%

Europe (ex UK)

31.5%

Global

18.9%

North America

13.0%

Latin America

3.1%

Cash/Net Current Assets

2.2%

100%


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.