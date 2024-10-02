Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2024 its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Clearway Energy A Class
7.4%
Greencoat UK Wind
7.3%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
6.2%
Drax Group
5.6%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
5.5%
Grenergy Renovables
5.5%
Bonheur
5.1%
Cadeler
5.0%
RWE
4.4%
SSE
4.2%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.9%
National Grid
3.6%
AES
3.5%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
3.0%
Northland Power
2.7%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
2.7%
Enefit Green
2.2%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
1.7%
Cloudberry Clean Energy
1.7%
Greencoat Renewable
1.7%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
1.6%
US Solar Fund
1.5%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
1.5%
Harmony Energy Income Trust
1.4%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.3%
MPC Energy Solutions
1.1%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
1.1%
7C Solarparken
0.9%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.7%
Serena Energia
0.7%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
0.7%
Boralex
0.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy
0.6%
Innergex Renewable
0.4%
Fastned
0.4%
Clean Energy Fuels
0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green
0.1%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets
2.2%
At close of business on 30 September 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
38.5%
Renewable energy developers
29.0%
Renewable focused utilities
7.7%
Energy storage
5.0%
Biomass generation and production
5.6%
Electricity networks
3.6%
Renewable technology and service
5.1%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
2.6%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
0.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets
2.2%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
31.3%
Europe (ex UK)
31.5%
Global
18.9%
North America
13.0%
Latin America
3.1%
Cash/Net Current Assets
2.2%
100%