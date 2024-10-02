Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

October 02

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 September 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Clearway Energy A Class 7.4% Greencoat UK Wind 7.3% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.2% Drax Group 5.6% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.5% Grenergy Renovables 5.5% Bonheur 5.1% Cadeler 5.0% RWE 4.4% SSE 4.2% Foresight Solar Fund 3.9% National Grid 3.6% AES 3.5% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.0% Northland Power 2.7% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 2.7% Enefit Green 2.2% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.7% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.7% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.6% US Solar Fund 1.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.5% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.4% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.3% MPC Energy Solutions 1.1% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.1% 7C Solarparken 0.9% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.7% Serena Energia 0.7% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 0.7% Boralex 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.6% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Fastned 0.4% Clean Energy Fuels 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green 0.1% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%

At close of business on 30 September 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.3 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 38.5% Renewable energy developers 29.0% Renewable focused utilities 7.7% Energy storage 5.0% Biomass generation and production 5.6% Electricity networks 3.6% Renewable technology and service 5.1% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.6% Renewable Fuels and Charging 0.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.2%