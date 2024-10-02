Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849
Tradegate
02.10.24
13:44 Uhr
1,540 Euro
+0,009
+0,59 %
02.10.2024 16:00 Uhr
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

AZAD HESSAMODINI

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST AWARD NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS UNDER THE WOOD LONG TERM PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

50,000 shares vested

£1.264123

25,051 shares sold

d)

Aggregated information

SHARES VESTED

SHARES SOLD

Aggregated volume

50,000

25,051

Aggregated price

£NIL

£1.264123

Aggregated total

£NIL

£31,667.55

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-30

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

CRAIG SHANAGHEY

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

Identification code

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

VEST AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST AWARD NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS UNDER THE WOOD LONG TERM PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£NIL

50,000 shares vested

£1.264123

25,051 shares sold

d)

Aggregated information

SHARES VESTED

SHARES SOLD

Aggregated volume

50,000

25,051

Aggregated price

£NIL

£1.264123

Aggregated total

£NIL

£31,667.55

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-09-30

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


