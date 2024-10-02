Today at Degreed Vision, Degreed, the world's leading enterprise learning platform for skill-driven development, announced several new solutions and partnerships to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of learning and talent development. A decade after pioneering the Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to streamline the complexity of using always-on digital content for workforce learning, Degreed today showcased new skills, automation, and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Degreed's new functionality includes:

Skills Inference and Skills Management so learning administrators can automatically tag content with relevant skills and proficiency levels, ensure consistent skill labels and levels across connected systems, and deliver a personalized employee experience.

so learning administrators can automatically tag content with relevant skills and proficiency levels, ensure consistent skill labels and levels across connected systems, and deliver a personalized employee experience. Automations to streamline the administrative burden of delivering targeted learning recommendations and campaigns to employees with similar interests, experiences, and needs as well as reminder nudges via email and push notifications to keep learners engaged and on-track with their development.

to streamline the administrative burden of delivering targeted learning recommendations and campaigns to employees with similar interests, experiences, and needs as well as reminder nudges via email and push notifications to keep learners engaged and on-track with their development. Degreed Maestro, the next generation of Degreed's in-app AI which now includes virtual voice and text coaching for skill proficiency, executive coaching, and career development. Personalized AI coaches can be tailored to specific organizational needs and integrated into the core Degreed experience through pathways, plans, and academies.

which now includes virtual voice and text coaching for skill proficiency, executive coaching, and career development. Personalized AI coaches can be tailored to specific organizational needs and integrated into the core Degreed experience through pathways, plans, and academies. New partnerships that enhance the interoperability of Degreed and bring more personalization and insights into the Degreed experience. These partnerships include an "AI-Ready" partner category to enhance AI-powered discovery, recommendation, and search experiences, skill validation partners to more easily verify learner skills, and a strategic partnership with Pearson that embeds labormarket intelligence into Degreed.

"Every one of our clients is challenged to keep up with the pace of change," said Max Wessel, Co-CEO of Degreed. "With our innovations in skills, automation, and AI, our clients don't need to choose between scaling learning programs to reach more employees and personalizing those programs so they can drive workforce outcomes with pinpoint precision. They can have both."

Degreed Vision featured customers, partners, and Degreed leaders sharing how technical innovations can help clients turn the talent they have into the talent they need.

"Today, Degreed unveiled the fruits of two years of investment into upgrading our platform architecture and Generative AI capabilities," said Sanjay Parmar, Degreed's Chief Technology Officer. "Our responsibility is to make driving change simple for HR, technology, and business leaders. By seamlessly connecting the vast array of systems that generate skill data across the employee experience, embedding intelligent nudges into everyday workflows, and delivering AI-driven tools that make discovering learning effortless, we aim to enable leaders to focus on strategic workforce development, rather than backend complexities."

"This has always been the promise of Degreed," said Vidya Krishnan, Chief Learning Officer of Ericsson. "All of the tools you need to build the capabilities of your people, in one place. We could have all the complexity of managing LMSs, academies and programs, HR data warehouses and analytics tools, a workflow tool, and more homegrown applications. Instead we use Degreed. Now, our L&D team can generate the skill insights our business leaders need. We can deliver personalized development to our employees. And we can automate, scale, and measure the progression of learning experiences to get us to where we need to go."

Ericsson has also signed up to be one of the first co-innovation customers to test Degreed Maestro in beta.

Stronger partnerships

With its new "AI-Ready" partner category, Degreed has deepened its connections with content leaders to enhance curation and discovery of learning. Simplilearn, Pluralsight, TED@Work, and edX will be the first to co-innovate with Degreed to improve the data feeds that inform search and learning pathway curation. "Degreed continues to lead the charge in learning innovation," said Krishna Kumar, CEO of Simplilearn. "Simplilearn is excited to partner deeply with Degreed to make it easier for our customers to organize and find relevant learning content."

Degreed also welcomed four new and enhanced skill validation partners to better enable verification of people's skills within Degreed Skillable, Workera, HackerEarth, and iMocha which join a number of existing assessment and badging integrations including Pluralsight, CredSpark, and Pearson's Credly.

Finally, Degreed announced they are extending their partnership with Pearson to embed Faethm labor market intelligence into the core Degreed platform, providing L&D professionals with actionable, up-to-date insight into demand for workforce skills to inform learning.

"Degreed believes strongly in the power of openness and interoperability, and we remain committed to strengthening partnerships across the industry," said David Blake, founder and Co-CEO of Degreed. "Not only does innovation flourish in an open ecosystem it's also hugely beneficial for the individual learner. It shouldn't matter where or how you developed a skill. Learners should be able to carry their data and credentials as their career progresses and as they keep learning."

Degreed has focused on redefining the workforce experience for more than a decade. With its latest enhancements, the company is proving that the world of AI will offer a new wave of transformation.

