Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02
2 October 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 633.635p. The highest price paid per share was 636.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 631.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 518,976,789 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,675,604. Rightmove holds 11,401,687 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
354
632.000
16:08:02
136
632.000
16:08:02
864
632.200
16:07:02
876
632.600
16:06:12
238
632.600
16:05:12
640
632.600
16:05:12
232
632.600
16:05:12
674
632.600
16:05:12
70
631.600
16:00:12
123
631.600
16:00:12
600
631.600
16:00:12
811
631.600
16:00:12
871
632.000
15:58:12
204
632.000
15:56:29
642
632.000
15:56:29
10
632.400
15:52:52
600
632.400
15:52:52
240
632.400
15:52:52
389
632.600
15:51:47
502
632.600
15:51:47
1091
632.800
15:50:25
810
633.000
15:50:19
905
631.600
15:44:52
123
631.800
15:44:06
560
631.800
15:44:06
885
631.800
15:41:04
873
632.000
15:36:42
775
632.400
15:36:02
872
632.600
15:34:30
299
631.600
15:29:30
600
631.600
15:29:30
861
631.600
15:29:30
76
632.400
15:24:44
709
632.400
15:24:44
113
632.800
15:21:40
149
632.800
15:21:40
600
632.800
15:21:40
855
632.800
15:21:40
13
632.800
15:21:40
829
632.800
15:21:40
336
633.000
15:20:59
247
633.000
15:20:59
900
632.200
15:15:12
923
632.400
15:14:20
907
632.000
15:07:40
309
632.400
15:04:50
600
632.400
15:04:50
874
632.400
15:04:50
335
631.000
15:01:37
477
631.000
15:01:37
826
631.600
14:57:46
53
631.600
14:57:26
94
631.600
14:55:00
732
631.600
14:55:00
510
632.400
14:51:05
252
632.400
14:51:05
430
632.400
14:51:05
431
632.400
14:51:05
822
632.000
14:46:38
801
632.000
14:45:00
898
633.000
14:43:05
783
633.400
14:41:44
768
633.600
14:41:11
848
634.600
14:38:04
903
634.600
14:38:04
764
634.600
14:35:58
310
634.400
14:33:40
102
634.400
14:33:40
423
634.400
14:33:40
428
634.600
14:33:33
456
634.600
14:33:33
47
633.400
14:31:10
26
633.400
14:31:10
833
633.400
14:31:10
794
633.400
14:31:10
272
633.600
14:30:20
516
633.600
14:30:20
173
633.600
14:22:35
529
633.600
14:22:35
150
633.600
14:22:35
864
633.600
14:22:35
857
633.400
14:15:12
717
633.800
14:09:13
115
633.800
14:09:13
241
633.400
14:04:03
525
633.400
14:04:03
190
634.000
14:00:23
575
634.000
14:00:23
880
634.400
13:58:26
743
634.600
13:56:09
61
634.600
13:56:09
154
635.600
13:44:30
257
635.600
13:44:30
427
635.600
13:44:29
821
635.600
13:44:29
770
636.000
13:41:36
837
634.600
13:35:55
767
634.800
13:30:35
466
635.000
13:28:59
433
635.000
13:28:59
875
635.600
13:23:03
873
636.200
13:16:15
200
634.600
13:08:36
95
634.600
13:08:36
482
634.600
13:08:36
892
634.800
13:06:13
836
634.600
12:51:34
360
635.400
12:45:44
413
635.400
12:45:44
383
635.800
12:40:39
366
635.800
12:40:39
122
636.000
12:37:45
658
636.000
12:37:45
613
635.200
12:28:00
157
635.200
12:28:00
498
635.200
12:28:00
424
635.200
12:28:00
264
634.600
12:23:20
88
634.600
12:23:20
547
634.600
12:23:20
498
634.800
12:21:06
263
634.800
12:21:06
859
635.200
12:18:51
898
635.200
12:18:51
776
636.600
12:03:42
862
636.800
12:02:43
789
636.800
11:55:16
848
636.600
11:48:48
778
636.800
11:36:51
199
635.000
11:25:20
698
635.000
11:25:20
753
634.600
11:22:02
805
633.800
11:08:04
56
633.400
11:06:10
735
633.400
11:06:10
930
633.600
11:05:16
848
634.000
11:04:57
752
634.400
11:00:00
526
633.400
10:56:00
325
633.400
10:56:00