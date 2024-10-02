Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
02.10.24
09:30 Uhr
7,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5507,75018:53
7,6007,70018:32
PR Newswire
02.10.2024 18:12 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 02

2 October 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 75,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 633.635p. The highest price paid per share was 636.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 631.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0095% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 518,976,789 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 788,675,604. Rightmove holds 11,401,687 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

354

632.000

16:08:02

136

632.000

16:08:02

864

632.200

16:07:02

876

632.600

16:06:12

238

632.600

16:05:12

640

632.600

16:05:12

232

632.600

16:05:12

674

632.600

16:05:12

70

631.600

16:00:12

123

631.600

16:00:12

600

631.600

16:00:12

811

631.600

16:00:12

871

632.000

15:58:12

204

632.000

15:56:29

642

632.000

15:56:29

10

632.400

15:52:52

600

632.400

15:52:52

240

632.400

15:52:52

389

632.600

15:51:47

502

632.600

15:51:47

1091

632.800

15:50:25

810

633.000

15:50:19

905

631.600

15:44:52

123

631.800

15:44:06

560

631.800

15:44:06

885

631.800

15:41:04

873

632.000

15:36:42

775

632.400

15:36:02

872

632.600

15:34:30

299

631.600

15:29:30

600

631.600

15:29:30

861

631.600

15:29:30

76

632.400

15:24:44

709

632.400

15:24:44

113

632.800

15:21:40

149

632.800

15:21:40

600

632.800

15:21:40

855

632.800

15:21:40

13

632.800

15:21:40

829

632.800

15:21:40

336

633.000

15:20:59

247

633.000

15:20:59

900

632.200

15:15:12

923

632.400

15:14:20

907

632.000

15:07:40

309

632.400

15:04:50

600

632.400

15:04:50

874

632.400

15:04:50

335

631.000

15:01:37

477

631.000

15:01:37

826

631.600

14:57:46

53

631.600

14:57:26

94

631.600

14:55:00

732

631.600

14:55:00

510

632.400

14:51:05

252

632.400

14:51:05

430

632.400

14:51:05

431

632.400

14:51:05

822

632.000

14:46:38

801

632.000

14:45:00

898

633.000

14:43:05

783

633.400

14:41:44

768

633.600

14:41:11

848

634.600

14:38:04

903

634.600

14:38:04

764

634.600

14:35:58

310

634.400

14:33:40

102

634.400

14:33:40

423

634.400

14:33:40

428

634.600

14:33:33

456

634.600

14:33:33

47

633.400

14:31:10

26

633.400

14:31:10

833

633.400

14:31:10

794

633.400

14:31:10

272

633.600

14:30:20

516

633.600

14:30:20

173

633.600

14:22:35

529

633.600

14:22:35

150

633.600

14:22:35

864

633.600

14:22:35

857

633.400

14:15:12

717

633.800

14:09:13

115

633.800

14:09:13

241

633.400

14:04:03

525

633.400

14:04:03

190

634.000

14:00:23

575

634.000

14:00:23

880

634.400

13:58:26

743

634.600

13:56:09

61

634.600

13:56:09

154

635.600

13:44:30

257

635.600

13:44:30

427

635.600

13:44:29

821

635.600

13:44:29

770

636.000

13:41:36

837

634.600

13:35:55

767

634.800

13:30:35

466

635.000

13:28:59

433

635.000

13:28:59

875

635.600

13:23:03

873

636.200

13:16:15

200

634.600

13:08:36

95

634.600

13:08:36

482

634.600

13:08:36

892

634.800

13:06:13

836

634.600

12:51:34

360

635.400

12:45:44

413

635.400

12:45:44

383

635.800

12:40:39

366

635.800

12:40:39

122

636.000

12:37:45

658

636.000

12:37:45

613

635.200

12:28:00

157

635.200

12:28:00

498

635.200

12:28:00

424

635.200

12:28:00

264

634.600

12:23:20

88

634.600

12:23:20

547

634.600

12:23:20

498

634.800

12:21:06

263

634.800

12:21:06

859

635.200

12:18:51

898

635.200

12:18:51

776

636.600

12:03:42

862

636.800

12:02:43

789

636.800

11:55:16

848

636.600

11:48:48

778

636.800

11:36:51

199

635.000

11:25:20

698

635.000

11:25:20

753

634.600

11:22:02

805

633.800

11:08:04

56

633.400

11:06:10

735

633.400

11:06:10

930

633.600

11:05:16

848

634.000

11:04:57

752

634.400

11:00:00

526

633.400

10:56:00

325

633.400

10:56:00


© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.