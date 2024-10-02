DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Oct-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 2 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,472 Highest price paid per share: 137.00p Lowest price paid per share: 132.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.2539p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,150,748 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,150,748) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 135.2539p 200,472

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 2000 137.00 08:23:40 00071595714TRLO0 XLON 4462 137.00 08:23:40 00071595715TRLO0 XLON 7144 136.00 08:23:40 00071595716TRLO0 XLON 2000 135.00 09:58:11 00071599091TRLO0 XLON 26 135.00 09:58:11 00071599092TRLO0 XLON 196 135.50 09:58:16 00071599093TRLO0 XLON 906 135.50 09:58:18 00071599094TRLO0 XLON 1841 135.50 09:58:18 00071599095TRLO0 XLON 400 135.50 09:58:19 00071599096TRLO0 XLON 3280 135.50 09:58:20 00071599098TRLO0 XLON 220 135.50 09:58:20 00071599099TRLO0 XLON 833 135.50 09:58:20 00071599100TRLO0 XLON 1083 135.50 09:58:33 00071599105TRLO0 XLON 448 135.50 10:00:08 00071599229TRLO0 XLON 1785 135.50 10:00:08 00071599231TRLO0 XLON 3122 135.50 10:00:16 00071599273TRLO0 XLON 178 135.50 10:00:25 00071599283TRLO0 XLON 817 135.50 10:00:25 00071599284TRLO0 XLON 1200 135.50 10:00:25 00071599285TRLO0 XLON 802 135.50 10:00:25 00071599286TRLO0 XLON 7 135.50 10:00:25 00071599287TRLO0 XLON 862 135.50 10:00:25 00071599288TRLO0 XLON 6656 135.00 12:07:42 00071603725TRLO0 XLON 6516 135.00 12:07:42 00071603726TRLO0 XLON 7520 135.00 12:07:42 00071603727TRLO0 XLON 460 135.50 12:07:42 00071603728TRLO0 XLON 1390 135.50 12:07:42 00071603729TRLO0 XLON 1800 135.50 12:07:42 00071603730TRLO0 XLON 9855 135.50 12:07:42 00071603731TRLO0 XLON 1800 135.50 12:07:42 00071603732TRLO0 XLON 1800 135.50 12:07:42 00071603733TRLO0 XLON 1353 135.50 12:07:42 00071603734TRLO0 XLON 145 135.50 12:07:42 00071603736TRLO0 XLON 457 136.00 12:08:35 00071603906TRLO0 XLON 493 136.00 12:08:35 00071603907TRLO0 XLON 3600 136.00 12:09:45 00071604055TRLO0 XLON 1800 136.00 12:09:45 00071604056TRLO0 XLON 1374 136.00 12:09:45 00071604057TRLO0 XLON 3915 136.50 12:32:35 00071604661TRLO0 XLON 2993 136.50 12:32:35 00071604662TRLO0 XLON 830 136.50 12:34:15 00071604686TRLO0 XLON 5473 136.50 12:34:15 00071604687TRLO0 XLON 6811 136.00 12:34:15 00071604688TRLO0 XLON 587 136.50 13:34:13 00071606615TRLO0 XLON 3327 136.50 14:18:17 00071607923TRLO0 XLON 3140 136.50 14:18:17 00071607924TRLO0 XLON 6511 136.50 14:18:17 00071607925TRLO0 XLON 544 136.50 14:18:47 00071607959TRLO0 XLON 945 136.50 14:18:48 00071607965TRLO0 XLON 1900 136.50 14:19:36 00071608013TRLO0 XLON 4283 136.50 14:19:52 00071608055TRLO0 XLON 645 136.50 14:19:52 00071608056TRLO0 XLON 112 136.00 14:47:10 00071609425TRLO0 XLON 6372 136.00 14:56:47 00071610046TRLO0 XLON 381 136.00 15:02:35 00071610308TRLO0 XLON 548 136.00 15:11:25 00071610716TRLO0 XLON 835 136.00 15:35:55 00071612375TRLO0 XLON 5523 136.00 15:37:36 00071612514TRLO0 XLON 24 136.00 15:37:36 00071612515TRLO0 XLON 3600 136.00 15:37:36 00071612516TRLO0 XLON 303 136.00 15:37:36 00071612517TRLO0 XLON 1800 136.00 15:37:36 00071612518TRLO0 XLON 1572 136.00 15:37:36 00071612519TRLO0 XLON 3373 135.50 15:37:37 00071612522TRLO0 XLON 3827 135.50 15:37:37 00071612523TRLO0 XLON 454 135.50 15:37:37 00071612524TRLO0 XLON 2987 134.00 16:03:31 00071613564TRLO0 XLON 3133 134.00 16:03:31 00071613565TRLO0 XLON 699 134.00 16:03:31 00071613566TRLO0 XLON

