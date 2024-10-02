Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
02.10.24
15:29 Uhr
1,590 Euro
-0,060
-3,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Oct-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,472 
Highest price paid per share:         137.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          132.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.2539p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,150,748 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,150,748) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      135.2539p                    200,472

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
2000               137.00      08:23:40          00071595714TRLO0      XLON 
4462               137.00      08:23:40          00071595715TRLO0      XLON 
7144               136.00      08:23:40          00071595716TRLO0      XLON 
2000               135.00      09:58:11          00071599091TRLO0      XLON 
26                135.00      09:58:11          00071599092TRLO0      XLON 
196                135.50      09:58:16          00071599093TRLO0      XLON 
906                135.50      09:58:18          00071599094TRLO0      XLON 
1841               135.50      09:58:18          00071599095TRLO0      XLON 
400                135.50      09:58:19          00071599096TRLO0      XLON 
3280               135.50      09:58:20          00071599098TRLO0      XLON 
220                135.50      09:58:20          00071599099TRLO0      XLON 
833                135.50      09:58:20          00071599100TRLO0      XLON 
1083               135.50      09:58:33          00071599105TRLO0      XLON 
448                135.50      10:00:08          00071599229TRLO0      XLON 
1785               135.50      10:00:08          00071599231TRLO0      XLON 
3122               135.50      10:00:16          00071599273TRLO0      XLON 
178                135.50      10:00:25          00071599283TRLO0      XLON 
817                135.50      10:00:25          00071599284TRLO0      XLON 
1200               135.50      10:00:25          00071599285TRLO0      XLON 
802                135.50      10:00:25          00071599286TRLO0      XLON 
7                 135.50      10:00:25          00071599287TRLO0      XLON 
862                135.50      10:00:25          00071599288TRLO0      XLON 
6656               135.00      12:07:42          00071603725TRLO0      XLON 
6516               135.00      12:07:42          00071603726TRLO0      XLON 
7520               135.00      12:07:42          00071603727TRLO0      XLON 
460                135.50      12:07:42          00071603728TRLO0      XLON 
1390               135.50      12:07:42          00071603729TRLO0      XLON 
1800               135.50      12:07:42          00071603730TRLO0      XLON 
9855               135.50      12:07:42          00071603731TRLO0      XLON 
1800               135.50      12:07:42          00071603732TRLO0      XLON 
1800               135.50      12:07:42          00071603733TRLO0      XLON 
1353               135.50      12:07:42          00071603734TRLO0      XLON 
145                135.50      12:07:42          00071603736TRLO0      XLON 
457                136.00      12:08:35          00071603906TRLO0      XLON 
493                136.00      12:08:35          00071603907TRLO0      XLON 
3600               136.00      12:09:45          00071604055TRLO0      XLON 
1800               136.00      12:09:45          00071604056TRLO0      XLON 
1374               136.00      12:09:45          00071604057TRLO0      XLON 
3915               136.50      12:32:35          00071604661TRLO0      XLON 
2993               136.50      12:32:35          00071604662TRLO0      XLON 
830                136.50      12:34:15          00071604686TRLO0      XLON 
5473               136.50      12:34:15          00071604687TRLO0      XLON 
6811               136.00      12:34:15          00071604688TRLO0      XLON 
587                136.50      13:34:13          00071606615TRLO0      XLON 
3327               136.50      14:18:17          00071607923TRLO0      XLON 
3140               136.50      14:18:17          00071607924TRLO0      XLON 
6511               136.50      14:18:17          00071607925TRLO0      XLON 
544                136.50      14:18:47          00071607959TRLO0      XLON 
945                136.50      14:18:48          00071607965TRLO0      XLON 
1900               136.50      14:19:36          00071608013TRLO0      XLON 
4283               136.50      14:19:52          00071608055TRLO0      XLON 
645                136.50      14:19:52          00071608056TRLO0      XLON 
112                136.00      14:47:10          00071609425TRLO0      XLON 
6372               136.00      14:56:47          00071610046TRLO0      XLON 
381                136.00      15:02:35          00071610308TRLO0      XLON 
548                136.00      15:11:25          00071610716TRLO0      XLON 
835                136.00      15:35:55          00071612375TRLO0      XLON 
5523               136.00      15:37:36          00071612514TRLO0      XLON 
24                136.00      15:37:36          00071612515TRLO0      XLON 
3600               136.00      15:37:36          00071612516TRLO0      XLON 
303                136.00      15:37:36          00071612517TRLO0      XLON 
1800               136.00      15:37:36          00071612518TRLO0      XLON 
1572               136.00      15:37:36          00071612519TRLO0      XLON 
3373               135.50      15:37:37          00071612522TRLO0      XLON 
3827               135.50      15:37:37          00071612523TRLO0      XLON 
454                135.50      15:37:37          00071612524TRLO0      XLON 
2987               134.00      16:03:31          00071613564TRLO0      XLON 
3133               134.00      16:03:31          00071613565TRLO0      XLON 
699                134.00      16:03:31          00071613566TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2024 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
