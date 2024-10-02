Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability, has begun its final stage of testing prior to the planned official launch of its two flagship 20kWh products in November, 2024.

Energy Plug's 20kWh energy pole and pad-mounted units offer an innovative solution by addressing common challenges in small-scale battery systems. Unlike traditional systems that connect batteries in series to reach higher DC voltages often leading to increased costs and susceptibility to open circuit failures if one battery fails, Energy Plug's technology connects batteries in parallel, utilizing advanced DC-DC converters. Our 20kWh units also come fully integrated with DC-DC, DC-AC, BMS, cooling systems, and controllers, providing a complete package for distributed energy resources (DERs). Additionally, the system can be enhanced with our in-house Energy Management System (EMS), offering advanced control over third-party assets like generators, renewable energy sources, and grid interaction, making it a highly versatile and resilient energy storage solution.

Energy Plug has identified significant market gaps in the traditional Battery Storage market. While utilities are a primary customer for traditional Grid Scale Batteries, Energy Plug working alongside partners like BC Hydro have developed a novel game changing system for both utility and commercial customers.

"We are eager to get our products in the market so that both new customers and the capital markets can fully understand our story. It's exciting to see our products reach this important milestone as we get ready for installations and product demonstrations in November," said Energy Plug's CEO Broderick Gunning.

Energy Plug is now entering its commercialization phase, with a wide range of battery storage and energy delivery systems targeted to utilities, commercial, and residential applications.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on residential, commercial, and utility energy storage applications, our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities, and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

