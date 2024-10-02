Tidal Wave Auto Spa Grows Cross-Country With First New Mexico Location and Continued Expansion in South Carolina

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens Locations in Albuquerque, NM, and Clover, SC

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two brand-new locations this week in Albuquerque, NM, and Clover, SC. Albuquerque is Tidal Wave's first express car wash in New Mexico, officially expanding the company's footprint to 29 states across the United States.





Tidal Wave Auto Spa Logo





To celebrate the grand openings, Tidal Wave in Albuquerque and Clover will offer eight days of free car washes from October 2 through October 9. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to expand into New Mexico and continue our growth in South Carolina this week," said Founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Both of these brand-new locations are joining communities we have not previously operated in, and our teams are eager to share Tidal Wave's easy, efficient, and exceptional car wash experience with the Albuquerque and Clover communities during grand opening week and beyond. We look forward to delivering the high-quality customer service our customers have come to expect across the country, while creating lasting connections in New Mexico and South Carolina, for years to come."

Albuquerque, NM Location: 1601 Unser Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114

Clover, SC Location: 125 Carroll Cove, Clover, SC 29710

Nearby Locations: Fort Mill, SC

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 282 express wash locations in 29 states across the United States. In the coming months, the company will open additional locations in Florida, West Virginia, Texas, New York, Georgia and more - including Tidal Wave's first Ohio location in the coming weeks.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming grand openings, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 282 locations sprawling 29 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate its accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities it serves and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

