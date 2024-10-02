New Westminster, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2024) - On October 1st, 2024, Maxwell A. Munday ("Munday") acquired ownership or control or direction of 19,000,000 shares and 19,000,000 warrants of Decade Resources Ltd. ("Decade") via a non-brokered private placement, at 3.5¢ per unit, for a total purchase price of $665,000.

Munday now owns or controls or directs 22,500,000 shares, representing 17.56% of Decade's 128,132,690 now issued and outstanding shares.

Munday now owns or controls or directs 31,000,000 warrants, representing 49.40% of Decade's 62,757,813 now issued and outstanding warrants.

The shares and warrants were acquired for investment purposes. Munday may increase or decrease his ownership or control or direction of the Issuer's securities depending on market conditions, investment performance, reformulation of plans, and other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under the company profile of Decade Resources Ltd.

/s/ "Maxwell A. Munday"

Maxwell A. Munday

