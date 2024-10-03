Kristian Bradshaw, an internationally recognized energy attorney who advises clients in Japan and around the world on complex project developments and financings, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner in Tokyo.

Bradshaw focuses his practice on energy, infrastructure, and the energy transition, with particular emphasis on LNG, hydrogen and ammonia, clean fuels, solar, wind, geothermal, carbon capture and storage, and cleantech matters.

"Kristian's addition further strengthens our position as a leading advisor to the global energy sector, as we continue to execute on our international strategic growth plan," said Jeffrey P. Schroeder, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's energy and infrastructure team. "He is widely regarded as an outstanding energy project development lawyer, committed to creating innovative and thoughtful solutions to help his clients achieve their business goals."

"In addition to bolstering our project development and finance practice in Tokyo, Kristian brings a complementary skillset and experience that provides exciting opportunities for collaboration with our existing energy practices throughout the region," added George Borovaswho leads Hunton Andrews Kurth's nuclear practice. "We are pleased to welcome him to the firm."

Bradshaw joins the firm from White Case LLP, where he was a local partner. His previous roles include positions at a Japanese energy major and a secondment at a Japanese bank.

A selection of Bradshaw's notable representations includes:

Advised an international energy fund on its acquisition of interests in several LNG projects in Australia.

Advised an international energy fund on a joint venture with a Japanese company to develop a wind project in northern Japan.

Advised the lenders on the development and project financing of a floating LNG project in Mozambique.

Advised a Japanese company on the development and financing of a low-carbon ammonia production and export project in Texas.

Advised the project company on the development and financing of an LNG project in Indonesia.

Advised a Japanese consortium on the development and financing of a low carbon iron metallics production plant in the Sultanate of Oman.

Advised the buyer on its negotiation and entry into a long-term LNG agreement with Venture Global LNG to purchase LNG from the Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana.

Advised a Japanese-Korean consortium on the development of an IPP project in Vietnam.

Bradshaw is a member of the Law Society of England and Wales and the Tokyo Bar Association and is proficient in English, Japanese, French and German. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Cambridge and his law degrees from The College of Law and BPP Law School, both in London.

Bradshaw is the latest addition to the firm's global energy team. In September, energy project finance partners Ayesha Waheed and Seyfi Can Kandemir joined Hunton Andrews Kurth's London office. Last year, the firm welcomed London-based corporate energy Partner Philip Mace and energy and infrastructure disputes Partners Maurice Kentonand David Hesse, Counsel Edward Hamiltonand Special Counsel Simon Schooling, who collectively are leading members of the firm's international arbitration team.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth's Energy and Infrastructure Team

Hunton Andrews Kurth's energy and infrastructure practice has advised energy companies since 1901 and now consists of over 90 attorneys worldwide. Our attorneys represent clients in all aspects of energy business, including assisting with development and financing of new energy sources and retirement of traditional energy sources, participating in the policy development process, helping clients navigate regulatory changes affecting the industry, and counseling clients on strategic opportunities to diversify their energy portfolios and achieve a greener economy.

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

For more than 120 years, Hunton Andrews Kurth has served clients across the globe with a collaborative and purposeful approach. With offices strategically located in the United States and around the world, the firm is known for its strength in the energy, financial services, real estate, and retail and consumer products industries, as well as its considerable depth across numerous practice areas. Hunton Andrews Kurth fosters a strong culture built upon an unwavering commitment to its clients, colleagues, and communities. To learn more, please visit huntonak.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241002235291/en/

Contacts:

mediarelations@HuntonAK.com