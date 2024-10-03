Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A40MRM | ISIN: US86800U3023
Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Fujitsu and Supermicro announce strategic collaboration to develop green AI computing technology and liquid-cooled datacenter solutions

Companies combine engineering and design expertise for next generation systems supporting Gen AI and HPC workloads for on-prem and cloud data centers and the promotion of green IT

KAWASAKI, Japan and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited and Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), today announced they will collaborate to establish a long-term strategic engagement in technology and business, to develop and market a platform with Fujitsu's future Arm-based "FUJITSU-MONAKA" processor that is designed for high-performance and energy efficiency and targeted for release in 2027. In addition, the two companies will also collaborate on developing liquid-cooled systems for HPC, Gen AI, and next-generation green data centers.


"Supermicro is excited to collaborate with Fujitsu to deliver state-of-the-art servers and solutions that are high performance, power efficient, and cost-optimized," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "These systems will be optimized to support a broad range of workloads in AI, HPC, cloud and edge environments. The two companies will focus on green IT designs with energy-saving architectures, such as liquid cooling rack scale PnP, to minimize technology's environmental impact."

As the use of AI continues to grow, demand for data center capacity is rising faster than what can be supplied, and one of the biggest challenges is efficiently meeting growing power consumption requirements. Liquid cooling technology innovation has already made Supermicro an industry leader in shipping liquid cooling solutions today. A key focus will be bringing together Fujitsu and Supermicro expertise to further develop rack-scale liquid cooling solutions.

Fujitsu and Supermicro will combine their technical capabilities and world-class global reach to offer a market-leading server portfolio. Supermicro's Building Block approach to server design enables a wide range of servers to be quickly built and certified for specific workloads across AI/HPC and general-purpose computing domains in deployments from cloud data centers to edge applications.

In addition, by integrating Fujitsu's cutting-edge "FUJITSU-MONAKA" processor, the two companies will realize excellent performance and power efficiency while also pursuing high reliability, security, and ease of use with wide software compatibility, thereby empowering customers to implement green AI infrastructure. FUJITSU-MONAKA is a processor based on the Arm instruction set architecture, employing cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology and is set to be delivered in 2027. This new technology applied to the FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

The collaboration will also extend to Fsas Technologies Inc., a Fujitsu subsidiary, which will provide AI platform-based generative AI solutions globally that combine Supermicro's GPU server products and implementation support services for data center operators and enterprises.

"The collaboration between Fujitsu and Supermicro is a groundbreaking initiative that will accelerate green computing innovation," said Vivek Mahajan, Corporate Vice President, CTO, and CPO, Fujitsu. "By combining our technologies, we will enable high-performance, energy-efficient AI system infrastructure, driving the evolution of AI and Digital Transformation (DX)."

As a provider of information and communication technology services and data center infrastructure, Fujitsu and Supermicro believe that promoting a green AI infrastructure that reduces power consumption and environmental impact in data centers is a top priority.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fujitsu-and-supermicro-announce-strategic-collaboration-to-develop-green-ai-computing-technology-and-liquid-cooled-datacenter-solutions-302265959.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
