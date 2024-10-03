ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2024 APAC Company of the Year for Revolutionizing Data Center Services in Asia-Pacific

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres' groundbreaking AI-ready data centers, superior customer services, and robust sustainability initiatives drive digital transformation across the Asia-Pacific.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ST Telemedia Global Data Centres ( STT GDC) with the 2024 APAC Company of the Year Award for its strategic growth initiatives in the data center services industry. STT GDC is a leading provider of data center services, offering state-of-the-art AI-ready data centers, and secure, scalable and sustainable solutions to drive digital transformation and economic growth across Asia-Pacific.

STT GDC has demonstrated strong commitment, operational excellence and innovation. The company's data centers are engineered to support the demanding workloads of today's digital economy, featuring advanced cooling systems optimized for the escalating demand for high-performance computing across various sectors. Robust multi-layered security measures with a hardened physical perimeter, controlled access, and 24/7 surveillance safeguard non-stop operations.

STT GDC has made significant strides in sustainability, focusing on energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste reduction. The company's initiatives include exploring innovative cooling technologies to reduce energy consumption for accelerated computing workloads, trialing the use of AI in optimizing the cooling environment and proof-of-concept projects to test the use of low-carbon energy sources. These efforts demonstrate STT GDC's dedication to reducing its environmental footprint while maintaining high operational efficiency.

"As one of the fastest-growing data center providers, STT GDC is becoming a cornerstone of the digital ecosystem that connects the region. The company's capabilities include data centers, support services, digital infrastructure, colocation, and connectivity," said Nishchal Khorana, ICT vice president at Frost & Sullivan.

STT GDC's expansion across APAC shows its strategic vision and execution. The company has over 95 operational and under-development data centers across key markets, including Singapore, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. This extensive network of facilities ensures that STT GDC can meet the growing demand for advanced computing capabilities in rapidly digitalizing economies.

STT GDC regularly collaborates with other companies to advance technology and enhance its capabilities through various pilot projects. A notable project is the clean hydrogen energy proof-of-concept developed with Linde Gas and YTL PowerSeraya, which explores using clean hydrogen to power data centers in Singapore, potentially transforming energy usage in the industry. Another collaboration with PTT Digital harnesses cold energy by using regasified liquefied natural gas to generate electricity and chilled water to cool data centers, significantly reducing energy consumption and operational costs.

"These projects exemplify STT GDC's relentless commitment to technological innovation and sustainability. By continuously pushing the boundaries of what is possible, STT GDC is setting high standards in the data center industry, demonstrating its dedication to a sustainable digital future," noted Khorana.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

