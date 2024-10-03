Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION and Airties Partner to Enhance Consumer Cybersecurity for Homes and Small Businesses



03.10.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST





New partnership equips broadband providers to optimize networks, deliver personalized services, and enhance cybersecurity service revenues for homes and small businesses

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA and Paris, France - October 3, 2024 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of evolving content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, to integrate the NAGRA Scout consumer cybersecurity suite. The collaboration will bring NAGRA Scout's advanced cybersecurity features to the Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, providing homes and small businesses a premium Wi-Fi experience and delivering straightforward access to robust digital protection for all connected devices.



In today's hyper-connected world, subscribers, families, and small businesses face significant challenges in safeguarding their digital assets. Unsecured devices expose them to privacy breaches, identity theft, and data leaks, disrupting peace of mind and compromising sensitive information.



Simultaneously, telecommunications companies seek deeper insight into consumer behavior, to provide personalized and proactive services. The NAGRA Scout Suite, integrated into Airties' advanced Smart Wi-Fi software, addresses these issues through a unified solution for network security and connectivity. It not only protects against digital threats but also supports the ability of providers to enhance network performance and help ensure a reliable and secure digital environment. Additionally, the solution suite provides telcos with valuable insights to improve subscriber satisfaction, foster loyalty, and unlock new revenue opportunities through advanced analytics.



"Combining our advanced Smart Wi-Fi capabilities with NAGRAVISION's leading cybersecurity expertise will deliver additional value and secure connectivity experiences for broadband operators," said Metin Taskin, CEO and founder of Airties. "This new partnership reinforces our commitment to work with leading technology solution providers to deliver optimized broadband performance underpinned by robust security."



"NAGRAVISION solutions are designed to empower consumers and businesses to thrive in a connected world without the fear of cyber-attacks," said Nancy Goldberg, Executive Vice President and CMO at NAGRAVISION. "This new partnership with Airties underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify the consumer cybersecurity user experience, support advanced Smart Wi-Fi and equip our customers with valuable insights to drive strategic decision-making."



Both Airties and NAGRAVISION will exhibit at the upcoming Network X conference in Paris from October 8-10. To schedule a meeting with NAGRAVISION at Network X, click here. Learn more about NAGRA Scout here.Learn more about Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio here.

About NAGRAVISION



NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and innovation solutions for a hyper-connected world. NAGRAVISION enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit https://nagra.vision About Airties Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud management platform and its companion app; Airties Orbit, a continuous test automation platform; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Sky, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com. NAGRAVISION Media contact Christina Anderson

Senior Director, Communications

Kudelski Group

+41 792 322 964

christina.anderson@nagra.com Airties Press Contact Jeremy Pemble

JLM Partners for Airties

+1-206-930-7998

JLM_Airties_PR@jlmpartners.com



