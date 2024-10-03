Kudelski Group
New partnership equips broadband providers to optimize networks, deliver personalized services, and enhance cybersecurity service revenues for homes and small businesses
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix, (AZ), USA and Paris, France - October 3, 2024 - NAGRAVISION, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of evolving content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a partnership with Airties, a global leader of managed Wi-Fi solutions for broadband service providers, to integrate the NAGRA Scout consumer cybersecurity suite. The collaboration will bring NAGRA Scout's advanced cybersecurity features to the Airties Smart Wi-Fi portfolio, providing homes and small businesses a premium Wi-Fi experience and delivering straightforward access to robust digital protection for all connected devices.
Airties is a leading provider of managed Wi-Fi solutions to operators around the globe. The Smart Wi-Fi portfolio from Airties includes Airties Edge, smart Wi-Fi software for gateways; Airties Cloud management platform and its companion app; Airties Orbit, a continuous test automation platform; and Wi-Fi mesh extenders. Operators turn to Airties for the design, implementation, and ongoing optimization of their customers' broadband experience. Airties' customers include AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Sky, Telia, Telstra, T-Mobile US, Vodafone, and many others. More information is available at www.airties.com.
