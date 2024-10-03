Anzeige
03.10.2024 07:06 Uhr
Secretariat Expands Leadership in Dubai with the Addition of Industry Experts Ian Greenhough and Ralph Stobwasser

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretariat, the global disputes, investigations, economics, and expert witness advisory firm, welcomes Managing Directors Ian Greenhough and Ralph Stobwasser as senior-level leaders to the firm's Dubai office. Greenhough and Stobwasser join at a time of tremendous growth for Secretariat globally and in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, adding expertise to the firm's Construction Quantum and Investigations & Regulatory Advisory practices respectively.

Ian Greenhough (Secretariat)

Ian Greenhough brings more than 23 years of experience in the construction industry with 17 years based in the Middle East. He is a seasoned testifier and has been appointed on multiple occasions as a quantum expert witness on projects in the Middle East and Europe with disputes in excess of US$250m. His experience includes major infrastructure works, renewable energy, power, and technology/IT projects. Lexology Index recognizes Greenhough in "Thought Leaders - Arbitration," noting he: "performs strongly under cross-examination," is "great to deal with and I'd highly recommend him," and highlights his "common-sense approach." Greenhough earned a Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) from Lancashire Law School and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Newcastle upon Tyne.

"I am delighted to join Secretariat and to be part of an award-winning global construction disputes team," says Greenhough. "I look forward to contributing to the team's success and advancing our impressive growth story in the region."

Ralph Stobwasser has more than 20 years of experience leading large and highly complex investigations, remediation, asset tracing, and due diligence assignments. His sector expertise and client coverage spans government and public sector, financial services, sovereign wealth funds, and public and private corporations in the Gulf Cooperation Council states (GCC) and wider Middle East and North Africa. He has developed a reputation as a trusted advisor to a broad client base in the legal community in the Middle East, Europe, and United States where he is regularly engaged to provide litigation support and strategic advice in special situations. Stobwasser earned a Master's Degree in Middle Eastern Studies from Freie Universität Berlin. He is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and Certified Fraud Examiner.

"The team Secretariat is assembling, globally and in the MENA region, represents some of the most respected and trusted leaders who handle high-stakes investigations and regulatory matters," says Stobwasser. "The opportunity to join this impressive team and build the Secretariat brand marks an exciting chapter in my career."

Welcoming both leaders to the firm, Managing Director Don Harvey notes, "Ian and Ralph embody the special kind of talent we look to add to our roster - passionate problem solvers who have earned the distinction of being trusted advisors by delivering the highest-quality work. I am excited to call both of them my colleague."

About Secretariat

Secretariat experts are trusted in the highest-stakes legal, risk, and regulatory matters around the world. With nearly 600 professionals located in key commercial and arbitration centers, renowned law firms, leading corporations, and influential institutions rely on our disputes, investigations, economics, forensics, and data analytics expertise to answer complex business and legal challenges with clarity and confidence. Learn more at www.secretariat-intl.com.

