

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to 6-day lows of 162.49 against the euro and 195.18 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 161.77 and 194.31, respectively.



The yen edged down to more than a 2-month low of 173.00 against the Swiss franc, from Wednesday's closing value of 172.33.



Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 147.24, more than a 2-month low of 101.28, a 6-day low of 91.93 and a 1-month low of 108.97 from yesterday's closing quotes of 146.46, 100.82, 91.71 and 108.46, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 168.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 176.00 against the franc, 151.00 against the greenback, 104.00 against the aussie, 91.71 against the kiwi and 110.00 against the loonie.



