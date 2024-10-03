

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 3-week high of 1.1032 against the euro and a 1-week high of 0.8511 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1045 and 0.8497, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 1.3245 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3267.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 0.6860, nearly a 2-week high of 0.6236 and a 2-day high of 1.3524 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6884, 0.6262 and 1.3501, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the euro, 0.86 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.61 against the kiwi and 1.36 against the loonie.



