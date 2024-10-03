

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the index to fall to 54.0 in September from 54.6 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global is set to issue Italy's services PMI survey results. The index is seen falling to 51.2 in September from 51.4 in the prior month.



At 3.50 am ET, France's final composite PMI survey data is due. The final reading is seen at 47.4 in September, down from 53.1 in the previous month.



At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Germany's final PMI results. The index is forecast to drop to 47.2 in September, as initially estimated, from 48.4 in August.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final PMI survey results are due. The composite indicator is expected to drop to 48.9 in September from 51.0 in the prior month.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global releases UK final services PMI data. The flash estimate showed that the services PMI fell to 52.8 in September from 53.7 a month ago.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area producer prices for August. Economists expect producer prices to drop 2.4 percent on year, faster than the 2.1 percent fall in July.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News