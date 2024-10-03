Anzeige
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 03 October 2024 its issued capital comprised 88,946,448 ordinary shares of £0.05 each, excluding 14,263,416 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 88,946,448 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

03 October 2024


