Merrill Lynch BV - Half-year Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03
|Company
|Merrill Lynch B.V.
|Headline
|Half-Yearly Report
Merrill Lynch B.V.
2 October 2024
Merrill Lynch B.V.
Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024
The unaudited interim accounts of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the six months ended 30 June 2024 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).
© 2024 PR Newswire