Merrill Lynch BV - Half-year Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 03

Merrill Lynch B.V.

2 October 2024

Half-Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30 June 2024

The unaudited interim accounts of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the six months ended 30 June 2024 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).