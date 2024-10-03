Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
03.10.24
09:21 Uhr
0,862 Euro
-0,003
-0,35 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8620,96909:40
Dow Jones News
03.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
03-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ X ] Other (please specify)iii: Group restructure following the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management LLC 
("GIP") 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
BlackRock, Inc.                 Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
01/10/2024 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
02/10/2024 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Group restructure following the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management LLC ("GIP") 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.79%           N/A          3.79%     529,578,946 
reached 
Position of previous notification 3.00%           N/A          3.00% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJ34P519               20,112,967                 3.79% 
SUBTOTAL A       20,112,967            3.79% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
See 
attachment 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 02 October 2024 

% of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock (Singapore) 
Holdco Pte. Ltd. 
BlackRock HK Holdco 
Limited 
BlackRock Lux Finco 
S.a.r.l. 
BlackRock Japan 
Holdings GK 
BlackRock Japan Co., 
Ltd. 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (UK) 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Australia 
Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (Australia) 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock 
Institutional Trust 
Company, National 
Association 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 4, 
LLC 
BlackRock Holdco 6, 
LLC 
BlackRock Delaware 
Holdings Inc. 
BlackRock Fund 
Advisors 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock Canada 
Holdings ULC 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Canada 
Limited 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock Capital 
Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock Advisors, 
LLC 
 
BlackRock, Inc. 
BlackRock Finance, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Holdco 2, 
Inc. 
BlackRock Financial 
Management, Inc. 
BlackRock 
International 
Holdings, Inc. 
BR Jersey 
International Holdings 
L.P. 
BlackRock Holdco 3, 
LLC 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay Finco Limited 
BlackRock Cayman West 
Bay IV Limited 
BlackRock Group 
Limited 
BlackRock Finance 
Europe Limited 
BlackRock Advisors 
(UK) Limited

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  350578 
EQS News ID:  2001009 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2001009&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.