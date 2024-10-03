DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 02 October 2024, it purchased a total of 100,555 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 02/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,555 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.04 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.08 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.0565

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,293,352 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,293,352 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 829 4.0400 08:11:02 1J4X9SJCR Euronext Dublin 827 4.0400 08:11:02 1J4X9SJCS Euronext Dublin 375 4.0400 08:11:02 1J4X9SJCU Euronext Dublin 376 4.0400 08:11:02 1J4X9SJCV Euronext Dublin 375 4.0400 08:23:03 1J4X9SJSK Euronext Dublin 48 4.0400 08:23:03 1J4X9SJSL Euronext Dublin 2,400 4.0650 08:48:28 1J4X9SKLF Euronext Dublin 1,000 4.0600 10:00:22 1J4X9SMSJ Euronext Dublin 328 4.0600 10:00:22 1J4X9SMSK Euronext Dublin 1,767 4.0500 10:00:24 1J4X9SMSX Euronext Dublin 401 4.0400 10:53:10 1J4X9SO5D Euronext Dublin 22 4.0400 10:53:10 1J4X9SO5E Euronext Dublin 1,543 4.0400 10:53:10 1J4X9SO5F Euronext Dublin 1,068 4.0400 10:53:10 1J4X9SO5G Euronext Dublin 163 4.0400 10:53:10 1J4X9SO5H Euronext Dublin 894 4.0400 10:53:31 1J4X9SO5R Euronext Dublin 148 4.0350 11:04:43 1J4X9SOH5 Euronext Dublin 286 4.0350 11:04:43 1J4X9SOH6 Euronext Dublin 114 4.0350 11:04:43 1J4X9SOH7 Euronext Dublin 689 4.0350 11:04:43 1J4X9SOH8 Euronext Dublin 400 4.0500 13:29:33 1J4X9SRA3 Euronext Dublin 400 4.0500 13:29:33 1J4X9SRA4 Euronext Dublin 1,600 4.0500 13:29:33 1J4X9SRA5 Euronext Dublin 800 4.0500 13:29:33 1J4X9SRA6 Euronext Dublin 1,013 4.0500 13:29:33 1J4X9SRA7 Euronext Dublin 4,861 4.0500 13:29:33 1J4X9SRA9 Euronext Dublin 1,738 4.0500 13:29:33 1J4X9SRAA Euronext Dublin 1,233 4.0500 13:29:33 1J4X9SRA8 Euronext Dublin 119 4.0550 14:31:07 1J4X9SSJP Euronext Dublin 800 4.0550 14:31:07 1J4X9SSJQ Euronext Dublin 133 4.0550 14:31:07 1J4X9SSJR Euronext Dublin 2,188 4.0550 14:31:07 1J4X9SSJS Euronext Dublin 612 4.0550 14:31:07 1J4X9SSJT Euronext Dublin 78 4.0550 14:31:07 1J4X9SSJU Euronext Dublin 180 4.0550 14:31:07 1J4X9SSJV Euronext

