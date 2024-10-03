Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
03.10.24
08:06 Uhr
4,040 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0354,10509:41
Dow Jones News
03.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Wednesday, 02 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 100,555 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 4 September 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 02/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   100,555 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.04 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.08 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.0565

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 219,293,352 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 219,293,352 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
829              4.0400         08:11:02         1J4X9SJCR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
827              4.0400         08:11:02         1J4X9SJCS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
375              4.0400         08:11:02         1J4X9SJCU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
376              4.0400         08:11:02         1J4X9SJCV        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
375              4.0400         08:23:03         1J4X9SJSK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
48              4.0400         08:23:03         1J4X9SJSL        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,400             4.0650         08:48:28         1J4X9SKLF        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,000             4.0600         10:00:22         1J4X9SMSJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
328              4.0600         10:00:22         1J4X9SMSK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,767             4.0500         10:00:24         1J4X9SMSX        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
401              4.0400         10:53:10         1J4X9SO5D        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
22              4.0400         10:53:10         1J4X9SO5E        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,543             4.0400         10:53:10         1J4X9SO5F        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,068             4.0400         10:53:10         1J4X9SO5G        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
163              4.0400         10:53:10         1J4X9SO5H        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
894              4.0400         10:53:31         1J4X9SO5R        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
148              4.0350         11:04:43         1J4X9SOH5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
286              4.0350         11:04:43         1J4X9SOH6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
114              4.0350         11:04:43         1J4X9SOH7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
689              4.0350         11:04:43         1J4X9SOH8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0500         13:29:33         1J4X9SRA3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
400              4.0500         13:29:33         1J4X9SRA4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,600             4.0500         13:29:33         1J4X9SRA5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
800              4.0500         13:29:33         1J4X9SRA6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,013             4.0500         13:29:33         1J4X9SRA7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
4,861             4.0500         13:29:33         1J4X9SRA9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,738             4.0500         13:29:33         1J4X9SRAA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,233             4.0500         13:29:33         1J4X9SRA8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
119              4.0550         14:31:07         1J4X9SSJP        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
800              4.0550         14:31:07         1J4X9SSJQ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
133              4.0550         14:31:07         1J4X9SSJR        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,188             4.0550         14:31:07         1J4X9SSJS        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
612              4.0550         14:31:07         1J4X9SSJT        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
78              4.0550         14:31:07         1J4X9SSJU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
180              4.0550         14:31:07         1J4X9SSJV        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.