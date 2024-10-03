Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
WKN: A40PW4 | ISIN: US09290D1019 | Ticker-Symbol: UU2
03.10.2024 08:34 Uhr
Syensqo SA: Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium - October 03, 2024 - 8:30 CEST
According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
September 27, 2024 3.01% 0.78% 3.79%

The latest notification, dated September 30, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: September27, 2024
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,417
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: See file attached

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Syensqo's website.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts Media
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989

Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 280

Loïc Flament
+32 478 69 74 20

Callie Gauzer
+1 908 642 7363

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com) 		Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2023 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

