Crayon, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it has hit four key growth milestones during its 10-year anniversary for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. Despite the challenges posed by market dynamics, the company has prevailed, attributing its success to a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Last year, the COVID-19 tech bubble finally burst causing chaos in the global IT market with 262,000 employeesi being laid off. According to Gartner®ii, "The overall IT spending growth rate for 2023 was 3.3%, only a 0.3% increase from 2022. This was largely due to change fatigue among CIOs. Momentum will regain in 2024, with overall IT spending increasing 6.8%." In May 2023, amidst global market fluctuations, Crayon strengthened its position by entering a four-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWSiii. The agreement expanded Crayon's existing AWS Premier Tier Services Partner role and sought to create a Crayon team of 500 AWS-certified experts worldwide.

In the year since, Crayon has hit three key milestones:

Earned two new AWS competencies SaaS Consulting and Generative AI Services taking its total to seven.

Signed its thousandth customer onto its managed billing service.

Crayon helps companies and ISVs fix their foundations using a step-by-step approach. In just a few hours, customers can benefit from a well-architected landing zone, a task that historically takes weeks to complete. Crayon has created a library of AWS Architected Accelerators to help customers scale. Using its FinOps expertise, Crayon typically helps customers cut their IT costs by 30%, as well as gain real-time 360° visibility of their cloud infrastructure.

This year, Crayon celebrates ten years of AI innovation. During this time, it has delivered more than 300 live Applied AI projects and managed over 90 GenAI projects. Commenting on the key milestone, Florian Rosenberg, CTO at Crayon said, "There's not much we don't know about how to build a modern data platform that allows our customers to build AI use cases, which improve their business processes or create new revenue streams."

Melissa Mulholland, CEO, Crayon, believes there is a bigger reason for Crayon's success than technical skills alone: "These milestones are a testament to our team's dedication and expertise in leveraging AWS technologies to deliver impactful solutions. Through our premier-tier partner status investment, we empower customers of all sizes to access AWS programs that mitigate migration and modernization costs. At Crayon, customer service is paramount we ensure every client receives optimized platforms and exceptional experiences."

About Crayon

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence spanning 46 countries and a dedicated team of 4,000 professionals, Crayon champions IT optimization and innovation. We are a customer-first company providing return on investment on software and cloud spend by empowering our customers to strategically acquire and optimize software investments, embrace cloud and AI technologies, and drive innovation through enhanced efficiency.

iii AWS market share in the worldwide cloud infrastructure market amounted to 31%, compared to its main rival, Microsoft, which hit an all-time high of 23% in Q1 2024.

