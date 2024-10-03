Anzeige
Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso prepares to sell parts of its forest assets in Sweden (Inside information)

STORA ENSO OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION 3 October 2024 at 10:00 EEST

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso is preparing to sell approximately 12% of its total forest assets of 1.4 million hectares in Sweden. Stora Enso has therefore initiated steps to implement a new legal structure for its Swedish forest assets to facilitate the potential sale. A potential transaction would be subject to agreeing terms and conditions with investors, including a long-term wood supply and forest management agreement. A sale would reduce debt and further strengthen Stora Enso's balance sheet, confirming the financial value of the Company's forest holdings.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-prepares-to-sell-parts-of-its-forest-assets-in-sweden--inside-information-,c4046353

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-prepares-to-sell-parts-of-its-forest-assets-in-sweden-inside-information-302266567.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
