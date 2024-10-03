DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (C50U LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 139.1882 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 146448 CODE: C50U LN ISIN: LU1681047400 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U LN Sequence No.: 350711 EQS News ID: 2001313 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 03, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)