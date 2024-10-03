Anzeige
03.10.2024 10:06 Uhr
Sonovate partners with Alloy to combat evolving fraud trends as company grows

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonovate, the leading provider of embedded finance and payment solutions for the contingent workforce, today announced that it is implementing Alloy's identity risk solution to better prevent fraud while also fueling growth.

Alloy helps solve the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products by enabling them to outpace fraud and confidently serve more people around the world. Over 600 banks and fintechs in the US, UK, and beyond turn to Alloy to grow with a clearer picture of their customers. Sonovate will use Alloy's end-to-end identity risk management platform to stay ahead of rising fraud trends in the UK.

A report from UK Finance found that £1.17 billion was lost to financial criminals in 2023. New technologies like generative AI have given bad actors more sophisticated tools to attack financial institutions. With Alloy, Sonovate is poised to stay ahead of this fraud risk while ensuring that genuine customers can efficiently access the company's products and services.

"With its network of data sources, Alloy gives us the power to protect our business and customers from financial crime and the flexibility to make adjustments as needed as our business scales," said Tom Wilson, Global Head of Risk and Compliance at Sonovate. "We are excited for this next step in our global growth."

Since it was founded in 2014, Sonovate has funded nearly £6 billion ($8 billion) of invoices, supporting 3,300 businesses and 50,000 workers in 44 countries. In pursuit of the company's global growth, Sonovate recently opened its first overseas office in Amsterdam and announced significant enhancements to its funding technology platform to better serve large, multinational recruitment businesses. Sonovate joins a growing list of UK-based banks and fintechs that use Alloy to solve for identity risk, including Liberis and Flagstone.

"We're excited to support Sonovate in their mission to empower recruitment and consultancy businesses with tailored financial solutions," said James Baston-Pitt, Head of UK and EMEA at Alloy. "Risk management has always been a core part of Sonovate's business, and with Alloy, the company will continue to evolve to address growing fraud threats."

About Sonovate
Sonovate is the leading provider of embedded finance and payment solutions for the workforce. Its finance and technology services cater to recruitment businesses, consultancies, and labour marketplaces who place contractors and freelancers around the world. Sonovate's platform and expert service deliver swift credit decisions, same-day funding, credit insurance and collection services as well as timesheet and workflow automation, empowering companies to concentrate on expanding their business, confident that processes and funds are in place to help meet payment deadlines. Since it was founded in 2014, Sonovate has funded nearly £6 billion ($8 billion) of invoices, supporting 3,300 businesses and 50,000 workers in 44 countries.

About Alloy
Alloy helps solve the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products. Over 600 banks, credit unions, and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end identity risk management platform to take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risks, and grow with confidence. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.com.

Media Contacts:
Nick Harriman, Sonovate
nharriman@sonovate.com

Kylee Sibilia, Alloy
kylee@alloy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521849/sonovate_alloy_announcement_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521850/sonovate_alloy_announcement_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonovate-partners-with-alloy-to-combat-evolving-fraud-trends-as-company-grows-302265834.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
