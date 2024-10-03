

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 6-day low of 1.7704 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7633.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 2-week low or 0.6227 and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.1025 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6262 and 1.0990, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 91.22 against the yen, from an early near 2-week high of 91.93.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 0.60 against the greenback, 1.11 against the aussie and 87.00 against the yen.



