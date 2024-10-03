atNorth Announce New Operations Director for Denmark

Jeff Kjeldsen will lead the operations team across atNorth's data centers in Denmark.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced the appointment of Jeff Kjeldsen as Operations Director for Denmark - a pivotal role following the recent announcement of atNorth's second data center in Denmark and largest site to date - DEN02.

Jeff has a wealth of technical experience in the data center industry having previously worked for Meta and Amazon Web Services (AWS). His expertise in waste heat recovery systems, automation technology and large-scale infrastructure operations, coupled with his commitment to team empowerment make him ideally suited to the role. He will be responsible for delivering operational excellence across atNorth's Danish sites, ensuring the facilities adhere to client requirements and stringent industry standards. The business has a growing presence in Denmark with its DEN01 site due for completion in Q2 2025 and the recently announced mega site, DEN02.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff to our team", says Erling Guðmundsson, Chief Operations Officer at atNorth. "His significant expertise in data center operations and collaborative team management make him invaluable as we continue our expansion into Denmark".

Jeff has spent a decade in the data center industry, most recently as a Facility Technical Manager - Automation & Process at Meta where he led a team of experts specializing in building automation, controls, generators, and process engineering within its data center facilities. Prior to this he was responsible for data center operations including supporting the start up of new data center facilities in Germany for AWS as Head of Data Center Facilities and Engineering.

"I am thrilled to join atNorth as it continues to expand in Denmark and across the Nordics", says Jeff Kjeldsen. "The data center industry is flourishing and I am excited to contribute to atNorth's development and expansion as it continues to scale in a sustainable way".

The news follows a number of other recent strategic appointments including, Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, Chief Development Officer , Jörgen Larsson, Director of Hyperscale Operations and Taina Ahti-Aalto, Operations Director for Finland .

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Ballerup, Denmark in Q2 2025, as well as its tenth under development in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark.

