Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 3 October 2024 at 11:30 am EEST

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. The reason for the notification by BlackRock, Inc. is the Group restructure following the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management LLC ("GIP") on 1 October 2024. The aggregate holdings including financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a owned by BlackRock, Inc. and the entities referred to above amounts to 5.93 per cent of the total number of shares and 5.92 per cent of the total voting rights of Sampo plc.

Sampo's share capital comprises 549,995,462 shares, of which 549,795,462 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 550,795,462.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.63% shares

5.62% voting rights		0.29% shares

0.29% voting rights		5.93% shares

5.92% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)5.07% shares

5.06% voting rights		0.08% shares

0.08% voting rights		5.16% shares

5.15%voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000552500 31,001,241 shares

31,001,241 voting rights		 5.63% shares

5.62% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A31,001,241 shares

31,001,241 voting rights		5.63% shares

5.62% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument		Expiration dateExercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)N/AN/APhysical244,262 shares

244,262 voting rights		0.04% shares

0.04% voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical847,457 shares

847,457 voting rights		0.15% shares
0.15% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash544,217 shares

544,217 voting rights		0.09% shares

0.09% voting rights
SUBTOTAL B1,635,936 shares

1,635,936 voting rights		0.29% shares

0.29% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London stock exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)

Attachment

  • Annex SAMPO CLASS A 2024-10-01 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/59d5f947-d80e-43b2-ab63-aceb2d926bd7)

