Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. The reason for the notification by BlackRock, Inc. is the Group restructure following the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management LLC ("GIP") on 1 October 2024. The aggregate holdings including financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a owned by BlackRock, Inc. and the entities referred to above amounts to 5.93 per cent of the total number of shares and 5.92 per cent of the total voting rights of Sampo plc.

Sampo's share capital comprises 549,995,462 shares, of which 549,795,462 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 550,795,462.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.63% shares



5.62% voting rights 0.29% shares



0.29% voting rights 5.93% shares



5.92% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.07% shares



5.06% voting rights 0.08% shares



0.08% voting rights 5.16% shares



5.15%voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000552500 31,001,241 shares



31,001,241 voting rights 5.63% shares



5.62% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 31,001,241 shares



31,001,241 voting rights 5.63% shares



5.62% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 244,262 shares



244,262 voting rights 0.04% shares



0.04% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 847,457 shares



847,457 voting rights 0.15% shares

0.15% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 544,217 shares



544,217 voting rights 0.09% shares



0.09% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 1,635,936 shares



1,635,936 voting rights 0.29% shares



0.29% voting rights

Attachment