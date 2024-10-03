Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 3 October 2024 at 11:30 am EEST
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act. The reason for the notification by BlackRock, Inc. is the Group restructure following the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management LLC ("GIP") on 1 October 2024. The aggregate holdings including financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a owned by BlackRock, Inc. and the entities referred to above amounts to 5.93 per cent of the total number of shares and 5.92 per cent of the total voting rights of Sampo plc.
Sampo's share capital comprises 549,995,462 shares, of which 549,795,462 are A shares and 200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 550,795,462.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
|Total of both in % (A+B)
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.63% shares
5.62% voting rights
|0.29% shares
0.29% voting rights
|5.93% shares
5.92% voting rights
|Positions of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.07% shares
5.06% voting rights
|0.08% shares
0.08% voting rights
|5.16% shares
5.15%voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI4000552500
|31,001,241 shares
31,001,241 voting rights
|5.63% shares
5.62% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
|31,001,241 shares
31,001,241 voting rights
|5.63% shares
5.62% voting rights
B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Physical or
cash settlement
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|244,262 shares
244,262 voting rights
|0.04% shares
0.04% voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|847,457 shares
847,457 voting rights
|0.15% shares
0.15% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|544,217 shares
544,217 voting rights
|0.09% shares
0.09% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL B
|1,635,936 shares
1,635,936 voting rights
|0.29% shares
0.29% voting rights
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London stock exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)
Attachment
- Annex SAMPO CLASS A 2024-10-01 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/59d5f947-d80e-43b2-ab63-aceb2d926bd7)