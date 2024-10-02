Anzeige
Verve Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Verve Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, today announced that on September 30, 2024, the company granted equity awards to five new employees, pursuant to the company's 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, as an inducement material to each new employee entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The employees received an aggregate of 33,280 restricted stock units (RSUs). The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments on the first four anniversaries of October 1, 2024, subject to each such employee's continued service with the company on each such vesting date.

About Verve Therapeutics
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERV) is a clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease with the potential to transform treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company's lead programs - VERVE-101, VERVE-102, and VERVE-201 - target genes that have been extensively validated as targets for lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), a root cause of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). VERVE-101 and VERVE-102 are designed to permanently turn off the PCSK9 gene in the liver and are being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and ultimately to treat patients with established ASCVD who continue to be impacted by high LDL-C levels. VERVE-201 is designed to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver and is initially being developed for refractory hypercholesterolemia, where patients still have high LDL-C despite treatment with maximally-tolerated standard of care therapies, and for homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). For more information, please visit www.VerveTx.com.

Investor Contact
Jen Robinson
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
jrobinson@vervetx.com

Media Contact
Ashlea Kosikowski
1AB
ashlea@1abmedia.com


