Donnerstag, 03.10.2024
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

WKN: A3EJGH | ISIN: FR001400J770 | Ticker-Symbol: AFR0
Tradegate
03.10.24
12:35 Uhr
8,150 Euro
+0,042
+0,52 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2024 08:36 Uhr
AIR FRANCE - KLM: KLM announces set of measures aimed at improving the airlines operational and financial performance

Paris, 3 October 2024

KLM announces set of measures aimed at improving the airline's operational and financial performance

Earlier this year, Air France-KLM announced that measures would be implemented at KLM to structurally improve the airline's operational and financial performance.

These measures are required to address rising costs at KLM and to secure Air France-KLM's ability to meet its medium-term profitability targets.

KLM today presented the outlines of these measures, which notably include a focus on productivity, cost-cutting initiatives notably through simplification of the organization, and the postponement of all non-essential investments.

In parallel, KLM will explore new revenue streams and seek to achieve more synergies.

KLM expects these measures to result in a 450m€ improvement of its operating result in the short term.

Further details on the measures can be found here.

Investor Relations

Michiel KlinkersMarouane Mami

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com


