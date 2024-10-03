

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to a 2-week low of 0.8422 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8324.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound slid to 3-week lows of 1.3106 and 1.1154 from early highs of 1.3265 and 1.1284, respectively.



The pound edged down to 192.24 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 195.18.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the euro, 1.30 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc and 185.00 against the yen.



